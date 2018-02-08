On February 7, 2018, Aileen Ethel Stern (nee Garber), devoted mother of Lynne Elkes; cherished grandmother of Daniel and Rachel Elkes; beloved daughter of the late Abraham and Dora Garber; loving sister of the late Jerol Garber. Funeral services and interment will be held at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road on Sunday, February 11, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St., NW, Washington, DC 20037 or Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010. In mourning at 7 Chudleigh Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m, and Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m.