Hot Food, Topics

When an Israeli restaurant opened in Owings Mills, right down the street from the JT, there was plenty of excitement. Owners Sam Hilel and Eli Hershko were on a mission to bring their native Israeli street food to Baltimore. And boy, did they ever. Cilantro’s shawarma and falafel quickly became JT favorites.

But behind the delicious food, prepared by chef Ronen Barokas, is the story of three Israelis who followed their dreams in America, captured in this week’s cover story by Andy Belt. And after moving to downtown Baltimore, the restaurant is getting a new name, Pitamore, and possibly expanding.

It’s an impressive story for three guys who all moved to America before their 30s. Now Maryland feels like home to them, and Baltimore has embraced them, so much so that the restaurant’s new logo will feature orange for the Orioles and an image of the Baltimore skyline — along with some blue for the Israeli flag.

Given that immigration is such a contentious topic these days, it’s nice to be reminded of stories like this one.

There are plenty of similar success stories in Washington too, of course, even if D.C. politicians don’t always want to be reminded of that. Baltimore-based journalist Jennifer Mendelsohn, who Andy interviewed for this week’s issue, made headlines recently by looking into the family trees of anti-immigration advocates. Her targets have included White House senior adviser Stephen Miller and social media director Dan Scavino Jr. She learned that Miller’s Yiddish-speaking grandmother would not have been allowed in the country if speaking English had been a requirement, and Scavino Jr.’s great-grandfather arrived through “chain migration,” which he opposes.

“Doing as much genealogy as I do, you know that everybody has an immigrant story in their past,” Mendelsohn told the JT. “It’s how our country came to be. If these people are going to make pronouncements about immigrants, I’m here to remind of where they come from.”

Such reminders are amply in evidence at the Jewish Museum of Maryland, whose exhibit “Beyond Duty: Diplomats Recognized as Righteous Among the Nations” we highlight in this issue. Created by Yad Vashem, the exhibit honors diplomats who defied their superiors and helped Jews get passports during World War II — passports that enabled them to make their way to freedom and start their own immigration journeys. The exhibit, on display through March 25, had a strong impact on Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, who attended an opening reception.

“I’m reading [the slides] and thinking about the world we’re in right now,” he said. “How could a country deny entry to people who are fleeing not only oppression, but death?”

No matter how the political debate on immigration shakes out, the story of Jewish Americans is woven from immigrant fabric. Here at JT, we’ll continue to tell their stories, thread by precious thread.

