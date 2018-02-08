New Exhibit at JMM Honors Holocaust’s Unsung Heroes

More than 70 years have past, yet the staggering death toll on the Jewish people perpetrated by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust is as heartbreaking today as it was during WWII. “How could so many have been bystanders to such an unprecedented atrocity?” remains a largely unanswerable question. But those who stepped up are being honored in Baltimore.

“Beyond Duty: Diplomats Recognized as Righteous Among the Nations,” an exhibit at the Jewish Museum of Maryland that opened Feb. 4, pays tribute to nine diplomats from nine countries who defied the orders of their superiors and refused to be bystanders to the plight of the Jewish people.

“[The exhibit] tells a global story, a universal story, that people of many backgrounds can relate to,” said Marvin Pickert, the JMM’s executive director. “All these individuals risked their lives. Some of them come from backgrounds where you’d think, ‘No one from that country would risk their life for the Jewish people.’ I think that that’s a universal message that has a lot of power to it.”

Each honoree was a foreign diplomat stationed in a European country who helped save thousands of Jews by knowingly issuing them passports despite facing very serious consequences.

Despite the great courage these diplomats showed, the honorees are not exactly household names. Perhaps the most recognizable of the honorees is Raoul Wallenberg, a Swedish diplomat stationed in Hungary who was arrested on suspicion of espionage and later disappeared, never to be seen again. The time, place, and cause of his death are still shrouded in mystery.

More obscure still are honorees such as Jose Maria Barreto (Peru), Sebastian De Romero (Spain) and Vladimir Vochoc (Czechoslovakia), who don’t even have English- language Wikipedia pages.

Many public officials were in attendance at the exhibit’s opening reception, including Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Israel to the United States Reuven Azar and Maryland Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith, all of whom gave short speeches before the reception. City Council President Bernard “Jack” Young and City Councilman Robert Stokes, who represents the 12th District where the museum is located, were also in attendance.

“I’m reading [the slides] and thinking about the world we’re in right now. How could a country deny entry to people who are fleeing not only oppression, but death?” Rutherford asked in an interview.

The exhibit was created by Yad Vashem: The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem and will tour to other American cities. Baltimore is the first American city to host it, and it will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol on Apr. 9 for Israeli Holocaust Rememberance Day.

In an address before the reception, Rutherford made clear the importance of the relationship between Maryland and Israel. “We recognize that Israel is a valuable ally to the United States and a valuable partner to Maryland. Our state is home to more than 30 Israeli- based businesses, and our export relationship has reached a record high.”

For Azar, the exhibit holds a special importance to him as a diplomat.

“I try to put myself in their shoes, and I ask myself if I had the courage to do what they did. And frankly, I don’t know,” he said in an interview. “In situations that are life threatening, you can plan, but you don’t really know how you are going to conduct yourself until you face that situation. That’s why it really caused me to admire them more.”

During his address, Woben- smith noted how fitting a location Baltimore is for this exhibit. “This was a city that saw the arrival of countless Jews fleeing Europe both before and after the horrors of the Holocaust,” he said. “Baltimore had the second-largest port of entry in the United States after Ellis Island.”

Wobensmith also made a reference to a passage in Yerushalmi Talmud 4:9 that reads, “Whoever destroys a single life is considered by Scripture to have destroyed the whole world, and whoever saves a single life is considered by Scripture to have saved the whole world.” He said, “The life-saving diplomats who we honor tonight saved entire worlds.”

As any document from Holocaust, “Beyond Duty” can stir emotions. But Pinkert hopes the exhibit in his museum can serve a more uplifting purpose. “It’s a reminder that there have always been people of courage who were willing to be friends to the Jews,” he said. “That was true in WWII, and that’s still true today.”

“Beyond Duty” will be at the Jewish Museum of Maryland through March 25.

