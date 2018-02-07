Graduates of the Chabad Owings Mills’ Mom Yisrael Chai-Adult Bat Mitzvah course celebrated their new wealth of knowledge upon completing the 10-week course on Jan, 31. Top row, from left: Jamie Verrecchio, Marla Bolt, Leslie Welfeld, Lisa Bailes, Lisa Greenberg, Giselle Pincever, Brenda Schuman and Ruth Hyman. Bottom row, from left: Jody Sandler, Elise Ziv, Sheri Stern, Chanie Katsenelenbogen (course teacher), Stephanie Hamburg, Donna Bogash and Sherri Sacks. Gladys Ricklis and Holly Washington are not pictured.