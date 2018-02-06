On February 4, 2018, Gertrude Fine (nee Jacobowitz), beloved wife of the late David Fine; cherished mother of Dr. Eric (Ricky) Fine and Dr. Jared (Janet) Fine; devoted sister of Herbert (Marilyn) Jacobowitz and the late Sylvia Zakheim, Rosalie Greenblatt and Milton Jacobowitz; loving grandmother of Joshua, Dayna and Juliet Fine; dear daughter of the late Samuel and Helen Jacobowitz. Funeral services and interment will be held at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, Va., on Wednesday, February 7, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Levindale Auxiliary, 2434 West Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, from 5 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m.