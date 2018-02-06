On February 5, 2018, Gersun Zevi Chin, loving husband of Sandra Chin (nee Len); beloved father of Bernadine (Stuart) Zissu and Gregory Chin; dear brother of Beulah Miller, Marianne Davidow and Edwin Nathan Chin; cherished grandfather of Zoe Chin, Sean Zissu, Ruby Chin, Justin Zissu and Izzy Chin; adored son of the late Joseph and Yetta Chin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, February 6, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation Chesed Committee, 3300 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 2505 Great Alexander, Marriottsville, MD 21104, through Thursday with services at 7 p.m.