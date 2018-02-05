BORENSTIEN

On February 3, 2018, Alvin Borenstein, beloved husband of the late Sheila Sue Borenstein (nee Stadd); devoted father of Dennis Borenstein, Margie Ely and the late Jay Borenstein; cherished grandfather of Adam Ely, Lauren (Anthony) Friedson, Amie Borenstein and Michael Borenstein; adored great-grandfather of Kiefer Ely and Beckham Friedson. Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. on Tuesday, February 6, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.