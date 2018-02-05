On February 3, 2018, Lori Schildwachter (nee Levin), devoted wife of Stephen Schildwachter Jr., dear sister of Paula Beth (Bruce) Greenberg; adored daughter of Irvin and Louise Levin; beloved sister-in-law of Dixie Lee (Vincent) Healy and Susan (late Gregory) Taffe; adored aunt of Chad Greenberg, Jeremy Greenberg, Brooke (Ryan) Burd, Erin (Anthony) Heintz, Ian Taffe and the late Vincent Healy Jr.; cherished great-aunt of Rylee Burd, Evan Burd, Zachary Heintz and Ethan Heintz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, February 6, at noon. Interment at Mt. Olive, 5115 Old Court Road, Randallstown, MD. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 2 Huntfield Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Tuesday and Wednesday.