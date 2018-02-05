On February 4, 2018, Carol Volk, devoted sister of the late Michael Volk; cherished sister-in-law of the late Dina Volk; beloved daughter of the late Charles and Rose Volk; loving aunt of Allyson (Ira) Greene and Kelly (Richard) Russo; dear great-aunt of Zander Ethan Greene, Anthony Jacob Russo and Juliana Elizabeth Russo. Funeral services and interment will be held at Shaarei Zion, Rosedale on Tuesday, February 6, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to ARC of Baltimore, Attn: Development, 7215 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212. The family will be receiving at 12112 Heneson Garth, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment.