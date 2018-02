On February 4, 2018, Aleksandr Kogan, beloved husband of Yelena Kogan (nee Bratslavskiy); loving father of Gary Kogan (Anna Giller) and Alina Kogan (Yuriy Slobodyan); cherished brother of Arkady and Leon Kogan; adored grandfather of Erica Kogan. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, February 6, at 11 a.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road.