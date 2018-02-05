On February 2, 2018, Cynthia Kobitz (nee Lenes), devoted wife of Nat Kobitz; loving mother of Madeline Cheers (Robert Vetter), Linda​ Rose​ Kaiser (Alberto Conti), Celia (Robert) Kibler and Bennett​ Alan​ Kobitz (Kathleen McKinney); dear sister of Myrna Curtis; beloved grandmother of Lauren​ Nichole​ (Christopher) Henry, ​William​ Kyle (Jessica) Harris, Matthew​ Henry​ Kaiser (Lauren May), Emily​ Ann​ (Stephanie) Kaiser, Rhys Myles Kobitz, Galen Archer Kobitz, Ryan Kibler​, ​Paul Kibler and Ross Kibler; adored great-grandmother of Harper Henry, Brooks Henry, Logan Kibler and Mason Kibler. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, February 5, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to ALS Association, 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, MD 20855. In mourning at 6708 Chippewa Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.