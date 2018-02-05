On February 3, 2018, Dina Leikach (nee Aharoni), devoted wife of Norman Leikach; loving mother of Rachel Leikach (Darrell) Etheridge; cherished daughter of the late Shaul and Esther Aharoni from Tel Aviv, Israel; dear sister of Moshe (Gale) Aharoni from Wellington, Fla. and Chana Yamin of Israel; adored grandmother of Valerie (Adam) Chambers and Shaun Blum; cherished step-grandmother of Anslynn and Kolby Etheridge; beloved great-grandmother of Rebecca and Robin Chambers. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, February 5, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), 1430 Broadway, New York, NY 10018. In mourning at 48 Bellchase Court, Baltimore, MD 21208.