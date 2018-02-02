On February 1, 2018, Melvin Paul Siedband, beloved husband of the late Dorothy “Dottie” Siedband (nee Shilmover); devoted father of Eric “Rick” Siedband (Carol Sarnat) and Marc (Debbie) Siedband; loving grandfather of Elan, Michael, David and Kyla; loving great-grandfather of Pasha. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, February 7, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to, Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.