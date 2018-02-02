On February 2, 2018, Blanche G. Wahl (nee Genauer), beloved wife of the late Marvin C. Wahl; loving mother of Jo Ann W. Weiss, Diana H. Wahl and Jonathan M. (Deborah) Wahl; adored sister of the late Emily Genauer and Mortimer Genauer; cherished grandmother of Leonie Weiss (David) Kahn, Elizabeth Rachel Wahl (Jacob Appelbaum), Nicholas Paul (Katie) Weiss, Anthony (Allison) Wahl Weiss and Gabrielle Rose Weiss; adored great-grandmother of Samuel and Phoebe Weiss, Nora and Isaac Appelbaum and Ella and Saul Weiss; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Genauer; also survived by her devoted caregivers Vanessa Williams, Rose Mbugua and Kristin Fox. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, February 5, at 2 p.m.. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Online Services Program, 434 West 33rd St., New York, NY 10001 or American Jewish World Service, 45 West 36th St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10018-7904. In mourning at 2009 Greenberry Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.