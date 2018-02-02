On February 1, 2018, Justin David Levine, beloved husband of Carly Levine (nee Campana); loving son of Robert and Marty Levine; devoted brother of Ryan (Katie) Levine; devoted son-in-law of Tom and Ellen Campana; loving grandson of Elaine Wallach; dear brother-in-law of Andrew and Christina. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, February 4, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mid-Atlantic Border Collie Rescue, mabcr.org/donations.html. Justin and Carly love Border Collies and have rescued dogs from MABCR in the past. Or donate in his memory to Living Legacy, thellf.org/how-to-help/make-a-contribution. Justin is an organ donor and believed in giving other families the opportunity to live full lives. Please also think about becoming an organ donor to pay it forward, like Justin. In mourning at 8011 Melody Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings.