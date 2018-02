On January 29, 2018, Robert G. Levy, beloved father of Richard (Bethe) Levy and Dr. Rachel Levy-Lombara; devoted brother of Dr. Bernard (late Dr. Janice) Levy; loving son of the late Anna and Roger Levy; adoring grandfather of Benjamin Andrew Levy, Andrew Cardin Levy, Samuel Andrew Lombara and Daniel Robert Lombara. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane. Funeral details are not yet determined. Updates will be provided when available.