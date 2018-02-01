On January 31, 2018, Elaine Sirota (nee Kaufman), beloved wife of the late Alvin Sirota; loving mother of Brianne (Neal) Kreitman and Sharon (Eric) Rubin; adored sister of Irvin S. (late Carol) Kaufman Jr.; cherished grandmother of Amalie Kreitman, Jennifer Rubin, Alexander Rubin and Samuel Rubin; devoted daughter of the late Irvin S. Kaufman Sr. and Rosamond Kaufman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, February 2, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, P.O Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297, secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel. In mourning at 7920 Winterset Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, through Monday.