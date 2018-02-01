On January 30, 2018, Stanley Herman, devoted husband of Miriam Herman (nee Wallenstein); beloved father of Cheryl Herman and Andrea Herman (boyfriend Alan Zucker); loving brother of David (Sandy) Herman; adored son of the late Elsie and Morris Herman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Thursday, February 1, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Jewish charity of your choice. In mourning at 608 Old Crossing Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment for Thursday only.