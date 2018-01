If Rabbi Shmuel Krawatsky is in fact guilty of these crimes, I really hope he gets both appropriate punishment and psychiatric treatment (“Rabbi Fired from Beth Tfiloh, Resigns from Suburban Orthodox after Sex Abuse Allegations Surface,” Jan. 26). I knew him. He used to run the teen minyan at my shul, Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion. He was the kindest man. I went to his home a few times for Shabbos. I didn’t have an inkling at the time that he could be capable of something like this.