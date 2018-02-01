True Heroes

This week, we peel back the curtain on a high-powered executive whose name you might not know but whose company you surely do.

Andrew Singer is the subject of this week’s cover story by Susan C. Ingram. The 52-year-old is vice president and general manager, East Region, for Constellation in Harbor Point. And while his resume and day-to-day responsibilities are impressive — he travels Maine to Virginia working on the retail side of young competitive energy markets — what piqued our interest was that outside of his very demanding position, Singer is a pillar of the Jewish community. A father of five, he is on the board of Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion, where he and his family attend synagogue; holds a board position at Talmudical Academy, which both of his sons attend; he’s involved in Joblink of Maryland, where he helps those seeking employment; and he sits on the board of Bikur Cholim of Baltimore.

Singer is never too busy for family, which takes priority over all his commitments. He even does his religious learning early in the morning so that it doesn’t impact family time.

“It’s very important to him to make sure that the kids don’t feel as if they are limited in their time because of his other outlets,” his wife, Helene, said. “And if that ever became an issue, that outlet was always the first thing to go.”

This story hit home with me more than I expected. My byline and photo have been absent from this column for the past three issues because my father, Gary Shapiro, passed away suddenly on Jan. 9. A corporate attorney and credit insurance executive, my father, too, never let his busy schedule interfere with family time. Like Singer with his children, he coached my sports teams and never missed an event of any significance, or, for that matter, insignificance.

Singer’s story reminded me that whether my dad had just come back from an intercontinental business trip or simply had a stressful week at work, weekends meant that we’d find ourselves at the Baltimore Arena for a Spirit game, on the soccer field and baseball diamond and running to music lessons and band practice or synagogue youth group events. And my dad was always there to take part or at least give me a ride.

Also in this edition, Andy Belt captures Beth Shalom Congregation’s effort to pay tribute to another kind of hero with last Sunday’s Jewish Astronauts Hall of Fame dedication. Remembered are the Israeli and Jewish astronauts who died in the Challenger and Columbia disasters as well as every Jewish female astronaut, who, Rabbi Susan Grossman noticed, are missing from the U.S. Astronauts Hall of Fame at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

I’m guessing that even from space, these astronauts found ways to stay in touch with loved ones on Earth. Those who balance the stress of demanding work with community involvement and devotion to family are true heroes, worthy of being celebrated. My father, Singer and the Jewish astronauts honored by Beth Shalom are shining examples.

