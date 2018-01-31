From Russia, With Love

Tatyana & Avraam Vurgaftman

First Date: December 1961

Wedding Date: March 23, 1963

Venue: Avraam’s uncle’s house

in Kiev, Ukraine

in Kiev, Ukraine Residence: Baltimore

Favorite Activity: Travel

When he could get away from his work and school, Avraam Vurgaftman traveled overnight, on the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Blue Arrow train from Kiev to Moscow to visit Tatyana. For two years, he made the journey.

Between visits, he wrote letters. “Beautiful letters,” Tatyana said. “Almost every day I received a letter. Sometimes two.” She rarely wrote back. “He was a writer. I was not. I wrote him back one.”

The couple, who will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary this year, met in Moscow in 1960 while Tatyana was studying library science in college. Avraam worked and studied “and played chess,” which brought him to Moscow for a chess competition. He met her a few times, in the library and in the café, but it was on a visit that following year when he took her on their first real date, to a café, where she “ate a lot,” Tatyana remembered. “I was always hungry.”

In January 1963, after two years of dating long distance, Tatyana came to Kiev and proposed to Avraam. “I decided it was time to say something and I did,” Tatyana said. Avraam smiles and nods, remembering. “We had a big wedding,” Tatyana said. “My family came in from Moscow, and all his relatives” crowded into Avraam’s uncle’s house. The relatives “prepared all the food, all the tables. I came in like a princess.” Tatyana borrowed her cousin’s wedding dress. “I did buy my shoes, white ones, from a secondhand store. They were 10 rubles.”

In the Ukraine, and in Russia, Tatyana and Avraam faced tremendous anti-Semitism. “We were refuseniks” — Soviet Jews who were forbidden from emigrating to Israel — Tatyana said. Twice, they tried to leave the Eastern bloc. They succeeded once.

“The first time was 1979,” Tatyana remembered. “We wanted to go to Israel. They said only people with close relatives will go to America.” When they filled out the visa paperwork, “we lost our jobs,” Tatyana said. “He lost his beautiful job, and I had a good salary at that time too.”

The political and social climate in Ukraine had ramifications for their kids as well. Their oldest son, Eugene, was a teenager and a member of the young communists’ youth group. In Ukraine, “he could not go to university or army because we were Jews. That’s why we went to Russia.” In Russia, Eugene joined the army but suffered terrible abuse and beatings at the hands of his comrades. Tatyana said as a mother it was difficult not to interfere. But Eugene told her she absolutely must not or his situation would worsen.

However, when Eugene left the army, Tatyana did fight on behalf of her son when he faced anti-Semitism. Eugene was not allowed in the university “because we were Jews,” Tatyana asserted. She showed up at the admissions office “every single morning” and told the admissions officer: “Until he is admitted here, I will come every single day in the morning before you start your job.” She reminded the officer that Eugene served his country and “still you don’t want him to study in your college.” Eugene was finally admitted.

Avraam and Tatyana applied to leave the Soviet bloc again when Mikhail Gorbachev initiated Glastnost in 1989. By then, Eugene was married and his wife, a musician, didn’t want to go. Their younger son, Igor, was 16 years old.

“It was our first time out of the USSR,” Tatyana said. First, Tatyana, Avraam and Igor went to Vienna, where they celebrated the Jewish holidays for three weeks, then headed to Rome and on to New York City.

Back in Russia, Eugene now wanted to join his family in America but was denied a visa. Tatyana once again stepped up to fight for her son, working with first lady Barbara Bush’s office, Sen. Paul Sarbanes and the American Embassy in Moscow. Within a year, Tatyana and Avraam’s family was reunited in America.

Eugene became a civil engineer, and Igor received his Ph.D. in laser physics. “Luckily,” Tatyana said, both of their sons live in the Baltimore-Washington area.

Today, Tatyana and Avraam are retired and enjoy traveling. They also enjoy spending time with their four grand- children and reading. “I’m the librarian, but he likes to read,” Tatyana said.

Erica Rimlinger is a local freelance writer.