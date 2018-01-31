You Should Know… Rebecca Brown

Fashionista and new Baltimorean transplant Rebecca Brown, 27, is the author of a fresh, but popular style blog called “The Modest Runway.”

Originally from Sydney, Australia, Brown attended the University of Technology Sydney, where she majored in fashion and textile design and minored in journalism and communication. She worked in the media side of the fashion industry after graduating in 2013 and quickly made a move to U.S., where she hoped to pursue a career in fashion without having to compromise her modern Orthodox Jewish lifestyle. What better place than New York City?

After four years up north, Brown relocated to Baltimore after her husband entered a Ph.D. program at Johns Hopkins University in September 2017. Upon arriving, Rebecca started her blog as an inspirational resource for women who are in search of affordable clothing.

Your blog is called “The Modest Runway.” What is your definition of “modest fashion”?

I call it “The Modest Runway” for two reasons. My tagline is ‘Modest Fashion at Modest Prices.’ So for me, it’s all about finding affordable, attainable clothing. The cultural conversation around modesty is one that isn’t slowing down anytime soon. My website aims to show women of all religions, affiliations, lifestyles and mindsets that modest fashion is attainable and affordable.

Has your faith influenced your fashion ideals?

Of course! I come from a modern Orthodox Jewish background, so I adhere to modest fashion guidelines myself. But I know modesty means different things to different people. But my faith, of course, influenced why I started this website.

What do you do in the fashion industry?

I studied fashion and textile design in Australia and went straight into the media side of the industry. I was working, and still do, as a freelance stylist and fashion journalist. I did work for a couple magazines in Australia and in the U.S. When I moved to New York, I started to work in trend forecasting. I’d give advice to companies about what would be next season’s biggest sellers. I moved into print media for a year, and I was working with some of the celebrity weeklies you see in newsstands. Now I work for Amuze.com, an online sales and designer deals website. I do all their social media and influence their marketing.

Name a few celebrities who have good modest fashion sense.

Celebrities don’t necessarily have a modest fashion sense in terms of attainable, because often [their wardrobes] are expensive. So I look at celebrities and show my readers how to steal that style. Some of the celebrities that I think do modest really well are Princess Kate Middleton. She does a great job. The fashion socialite Olivia Palermo; Nicole Ritchie has a bohemian sense to her style that is often modest in style.

What’s been the response to your blog?

It’s been extremely positive and really humbling. After having my friends and family encourage me from the get-go, I obviously wanted to make them proud. I had a lot riding on the launch, but in the seven or eight weeks since, I’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response from people who I don’t know, whether its through social-media platforms or through my website. I’m so glad that I’m able to help people, because I know that modest fashion is a niche and modest fashion at affordable pricing is a niche. But I really feel within the growing niche-on-niche is a number of women who want to look great and feel fabulous but who do not want to spend a fortune to do so.

Any hobbies?

I really love to cook. It’s been a great fusion, because my passion to blog and my love for cooking and food have all come together in my social media. I often post about what I’m making for Shabbat or what I’m cooking during the week. And people really love that fusion of fashion, faith and food.

