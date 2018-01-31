Seeing Our Way Clear of Corruption

For government to work, people need to see it as fair and evenhanded. American law could learn from Jewish tradition how to keep governance clear from corruption.

In a series of short-sighted decisions, the U.S. Supreme Court has narrowed the application of bribery laws and has limited the ability of law enforcement officials to police corruption.

The Court’s narrowing of bribery law started in 1999, when Justice Antonin Scalia’s opinion for the Court in United States v. Sun Diamond Growers of California found that gifts to officials violate the law only if the government can show a link between a gift and a specific “official act” — a visible quid pro quo. Then in 2016, in McDonnell v. United States, the Court narrowly defined what constitutes an “official act.” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the Court: “Setting up a meeting, calling another public official or hosting an event does not . . . qualify as an ‘official act.’”

The Court’s narrowing of bribery law led Alan Feuer to write in The New York Times: “The experts say that conduct that was once clearly deemed to be illegal has now been redefined as politics as usual.”

Jewish tradition sets a higher standard. Twice, the Torah warns that bribery impairs vision, warning: “Do not take bribes, for bribes blind the clear-sighted and upset the pleas of those who are in the right” (Exodus 23:8), and “You shall show no partiality; you shall not take bribes, for bribes blind the eyes of the discerning and upset the plea of the just” (Deuteronomy 16:19).

The Talmud (Ketubot 105a–106a) illustrates this higher standard. A Baraita prohibited a judge from receive anything from litigants, even if there is no concern that justice will be perverted. Rava taught that the reason for the prohibition against taking a bribe is that once a judge accepts a bribe from a party, the judge’s thoughts draw closer to the party and the party becomes like the judge’s own self in the judge’s eyes — and one does not find fault with oneself. Rav Papa taught that judges should not judge cases involving those whom the judge loves (as the judge will not find any fault in them) nor involving those whom the judge hates (as the judge will not find any merit in them).

People need to see that authorities hold the powerful accountable for inducements given to affect their actions. If the Court wants to help restore people’s faith in government, it should hold public officials to a higher standard — one that sees some of the lessons of Jewish law.

Bill Dauster, a Senate, White House and campaign staffer from 1986 to 2017, has written Wikipedia articles on the 54 Torah portions.