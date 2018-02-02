Kosher Butcher Shop Expands

Wasserman and Lemberger, a Baltimore kosher butcher shop, has expanded its location at 7006 Reisterstown Road. The store, which opened in 1950, was purchased by Arie Benjamin, a Swiss immigrant, in the early 1990s and is known for its ground beef, beef jerky and aufschnitt — a loaf of different meats including corned beef, salami and veal.

With this new expansion, Benjamin says the store plans to “[offer] a lot more.”

“It used to be a typical butcher shop — come in, wait on line,” he said. “We’re offering a variety of prepackaged, prepriced [food]. It’s much quicker. We’ll still have [the other], if you want to wait in line and get your stuff.”

Benjamin still makes all of his products on-site.

“We have a whole variety of cold cuts I make, about 40 to 50 varieties,” he said. “There’s corn beef, hot dogs, beef jerky, chorizo; all of that is homemade in the store.”

With the expansion, which doubles the size of the store to 600 square feet, Benjamin has no intention of moving out of the area that he’s called home for over two decades. The doors to the new facilities have already opened, but a grand reopening has been set for Feb. 11.

“Everything is brand new,” Benjamin said. “We wanted to give it a few weeks just to make sure everything was up and running properly.”

abelt@midatlanticmedia.com