Suburban Orthodox’s 60th Strikes Gold

Suburban Orthodox Congregation is ringing in its 60th anniversary as a synagogue with a little (or perhaps a lot of) laughter. Comedian Elon Gold will be taking the stage at Beth Tfiloh on Sunday, Feb. 11 to help celebrate the congregation’s milestone. Gold has performed internationally and is known for his skilled impersonations.

Juliya Sheynman, the congregation’s executive director, says that in recent years the synagogue has held an annual banquet for honorees who are important to the congregation. This year, those honorees are Shirley Elbaum, Meir and Sarah Raskas and David and Atara Ziffer.

“This year, we really upped our game with a more well-known comedian who has been on NBC and ABC and has his own show on Netflix,” Sheynman said. “[The dinner and show] is a great deal, especially in kosher Baltimore. It’s a great date-night opportunity or a girls’ night out.”

The event is open to the public, and show and dessert packages start at $50.

“We expect a large community showing because we want to celebrate together,” Sheynman said.

For ticket information, visit suburbanorthodox.org/ celebrate. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.; show starts at 7:30 p.m.

