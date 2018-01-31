Uplifting Music

The J. Friedman and Harmony Music School performed on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Brinton Woods Health and Rehabilitation Center at Pikesville. Thirteen students performed work by classical and contemporary composers for residents of the facility.
By JT Staff
