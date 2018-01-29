On January 26, 2018, Sidney Schlachman, loving husband of Miriam Schlachman; cherished father of Barbara (Dr. Lawrence) Zerolnick, Risa (Scott) Berlin and David (Robin) Schlachman; beloved brother of the late Esther Collector, Sonia Gruzin, Ida Grossblatt, Jennie Isaacson and Bernard Schlachman; adored grandfather of Jonathan (Liz), Michael and Matthew Zerolnick and J.R., Karli and Ben Schlachman; devoted son of the late Lena and Morris Schlachman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 28, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 2208 Shefflin Court (Greengate), Baltimore, MD 21209, through Thursday. Kosher dietary laws observed.