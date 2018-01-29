On January 26, 2018, Bernice “Bunny” Katz (nee Schlosberg), cherished wife of the late Harold Katz; adored mother of Leslie Madden and Steven Katz; devoted sister of the late Warren “Valley” Schlosberg; beloved daughter of the late Edith and Irving Schlosberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 28, at 3 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Bernice’s memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 6350 Red Cedar Place, #213 (Heather Ridge), Baltimore, MD 21209.