On January 26, 2018, Marilyn Sherer (nee Rudd), beloved wife of the late Gerald Sherer; cherished mother of of Gary (Patty) Sherer, Alan (Brenda) Sherer and Mitchell (Gina) Sherer; devoted sister of Pauline (Barry) Dahne and the late Leon (Shirley) Rudd; loving grandmother of Lane (Anna) Sherer, Joshua Sherer and Austin Sherer; adoring great-grandmother of Andrew Sherer. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, February 8, at noon. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment.