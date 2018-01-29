On January 26, 2018, Gertrude Tova Shobin, 96, died in Natick, Mass., following a difficult post-operative convalescence. Daughter of the late Rabbi Benjamin Goldberg of New York and Nechama Goldberg of Jerusalem, Tova was a longtime Baltimore resident. Married for fifty-nine years to the late Dr. Jack Shobin, she is survived by her sons Stephen Shobin of Scottsdale, Ariz, Dr. David Shobin of Smithtown, Long Island, Dr. Mark Shobin of Sudbury, Mass., nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. An oldest child, Tova is survived by her brother Samuel Goldberg of Bethesda, Md. and was preceded in death by Dr. Isidore Goldberg of Bethesda, Md., Dr. Solomon Goldberg of Midlothian, Va., and Theodore Goldberg of Hollywood, Fla. She was a former member of Beth El Congregation in Baltimore. A wry wit and engaging conversationalist, Tova was a voracious reader. Her passions were playing bridge, the arts, traveling, ongoing support for Israel and continuing education. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Friday, February 2, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Community Hospices of America Foundation, Inc., 2135 S. Eastgate, Springfield, MO 65809.