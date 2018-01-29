On January 28, 2018, Barry L. Slatow, beloved husband of Harriett Slatow (nee Wolf); devoted father of Jodie S. (Aslan) Nahum, Stacie A. (David) Abrahams and Laurie S. Isaacson; dear brother of Debra Garden; loving son of the late William and Rosa Slatow; adored Pop Pop of Alexa, Corey and Dylan Abrahams, Aidan and Alec Nahum and Jenna, Julia and Katie Isaacson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 30, at noon. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 or Brain Injury Association of Maryland, 2200 Kernan Drive, Baltimore, MD 21286. In mourning at 842 Queens Park Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117.