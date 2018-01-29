On January 25, 2018, Dolores Scherr (nee Cohen), beloved wife of David O. Scherr; loving mother of Ronald Scherr and Michael (Tami) Scherr; adored sister of Martin Cohen; loving bubbie of Becca, Abbie, Brooke, Jesse and Jennifer Scherr; devoted daughter of the late Jessie and Julius Cohen. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Monday, January 29, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Sinai Hospital, Head Trauma Unit, c/o Lifebridge Health Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 2425 Forest Green Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 through Wednesday evening.