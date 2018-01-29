On January 28, 2018, Joyce R. Blockman (nee Rubin), beloved wife of the late Asher Blockman; devoted mother of Ann Ellen (Dr. Moshe) Gavant and Sandy (Nina) Blockman; loving grandmother of Joshua (Eva) Gavant, Aaron (Yehudit) Gavant, Yonasan (Esti) Gavant, Judah Gavant, Yoseif Blockman, Aliza Alayev and Moshe Blockman; also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held in Memphis, Tenn. on Monday, January 29, 2018. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Ave. Unit #242, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 3206 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, beginning 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon until Sunday morning. The family will be sitting shiva in Memphis, Tenn. Monday through Thursday morning.