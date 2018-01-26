On January 23, 2018, Gilda Conn, loving daughter of the late Pearl and David Conn; cherished cousin of Barbara and David Freedlander, Jonathan Freedlander, Jacob, Jodi and Sydney Freedlander, Theodore and Ayran Kanter and family, David and Flora Kanter and family. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 28, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Har Zion Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024.