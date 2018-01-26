On January 25, 2018, Sheldon Leo Keilson, cherished husband of the late Estelle Keilson (nee Steinberg); loving father of Jerrold Keilson (Ellen Silver), Michael (Nina) Keilson and Suzanne Keilson Friedman (Eliot Friedman); beloved brother of Herbert Keilson and the late Harriet Saxe; devoted son of the late Benjamin and May Keilson; adored grandfather of Jesse (Marissa), Max and Shana Keilson and Benjamin, Efrem and Sophie Friedman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 28, at 9 a.m. Interment at Mount Ararat Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061. In mourning at 3021 Fallstaff Road, #601B, Baltimore, MD 21209, Monday through Thursday and at 12019 Hitching Post Lane, Rockville, MD 20852, Tuesday through Thursday.