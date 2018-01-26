On January 25, 2018, Deborah Vita Beiner, beloved sister of Stan and Judi Beiner, Eudice and Ricky Benor and Hannah (Beiner) and Seth Vogelman; loving daughter of the late Irvin and Betty Beiner. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, January 26, at 9 a.m. Interment at Adath Yeshurun Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Chimes Foundation, 4815 Seton Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215 or Northwest Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 6611 Deancroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Friday after the funeral, Saturday after Shabbos and Sunday morning until noon.