On January 24, 2018, Marian “Mitzi” Ginsberg (nee Yanklove), beloved wife of the late Marvin Ginsberg; devoted mother of Dr. Barry Ginsberg (Dr. Jenice Ely) and Beryl (Albert) Kreitzer; loving sister of the late Lil Morstein and Ben Yanklove; adored grandmother of Juliana and Alex Ginsberg. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Friday, January 26, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Children’s Tumor Foundation, 120 Wall Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10005. In mourning at 3615 Anton Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Friday only.