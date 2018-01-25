On January 23, 2018, Ilya Kargman, devoted husband of Larisa Kargman (nee Weisberg); beloved father of Dimitry (Olga) Kargman and Milana Kargman (David) Klein; dear brother of the late Zinovey Kargman; cherished grandfather of Sean Kargman, Michael Klein, Rachel Kargman and Samuel Klein; adored son of the late Rosa and Meylach Kargman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 25, at 2 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797. In mourning at Europa Restaurant 4147 Labyrinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, following interment with an evening service. Shiva continues Friday at 10 Red Maple Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, with services Friday and Saturday.