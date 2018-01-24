Birth, Rebirth Parshat Beshalach

Why does the heart of the Haggadah almost completely omit mention of Moses, limiting him to one “cameo” appearance? Moreover, that brief reference, a verse from our portion, Beshalach, dealing with the Splitting of the Reed Sea, seems to mention Moses in an incidental manner: “And when Israel saw the great hand that God had wielded against the Egyptians, the people feared God; they had faith in God and in His servant, Moses.” Certainly the leader of the Exodus should have merited more prominent billing in the Haggadah. After all, he was God’s “point man” in implementing the Exodus from Egypt.

That said, if the lone mention of Moses is in a verse about the Splitting of the Reed Sea, we must uncover its significance. Birth is intimately associated with water: the fetus is surrounded by amniotic fluid, the mother’s “water breaks” as a sign of imminent birth, and a person who converts to Judaism — whom the Talmud analogizes to a newborn — must completely immerse him/herself in a mikvah of water.

The birth of Moses is described early in the Book of Exodus: born to parents from the Tribe of Levi, he is hidden for the first three months of his life. When keeping him hidden from Egyptian authorities is no longer sustainable, he is placed in an ark smeared with clay and pitch, with the ark set afloat “in the reeds” of the Nile River.

The rebirth of Moses begins when Pharaoh’s daughter goes down to bathe in the Nile. As her maidens walk along the river, the princess sees Moses’ basket among the reeds. She sends her maidservant, takes the Hebrew baby, has compassion for him and allows Miriam, who had been carefully following the events, to find a Hebrew wet-nurse for him.

Pharaoh’s daughter does not give birth to Moses, but she does save his life and thus emerges as a courageous heroine.

This fortunate rebirth culminates with the giving of a name: “And the lad grew, and [the wet-nurse, Yocheved, his biological mother] took him to Pharaoh’s daughter; he became the son (of Pharaoh’s daughter), and she named him Moshe, saying, “It is because I drew him out (meshi’tihu) from the water.”

This is why Moses’ lone appearance in the Haggadah occurs at the Splitting of the Reed Sea. Far from merely citing a verse that happens to include Moses’ name, the Haggadah is alluding to that most profound parallel of the leader and his people both experiencing rebirth, Moses by Pharaoh’s daughter (in the reeds of the Nile) and the Jewish People by God at the Reed Sea.

Rabbi Shlomo Riskin is chief rabbi of Efrat.