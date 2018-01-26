Family Dedicates Ambulance Cycle Donation to Deceased Holocaust Survivors

Those close with the late Paul and Sonia Diamond know that giving to charities is part of the Diamond family makeup. This coming June, descendants of the Holocaust survivors will continue their altruistic legacy by donating an ambulance cycle — a motorcycle equipped with nearly all of the amenities of a truck ambulance vehicle — to Magen David Adom in Israel. The cycle will be donated in the names of Paul and Sonia, who died in 1993 and 2015, respectively, and their son, Abe Diamond, who died in 1985.

“Israel-based charities had a special place in their hearts,” said Mount Washington resident Jeremy Diamond, son of Abe and grandson of Paul and Sonia. “They’d always say, ‘If Israel had existed before or during the Holocaust, a lot of Jews would have probably been saved.’”

In addition to a previous donation of an ambulance to Magen David Adom, the Diamond family has supported both international and local Jewish organizations such as Israel Bonds, the Jewish National Fund, Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School and Bais Yaakov of Baltimore, among others.

For Jeremy and his family, the decision to donate an ambulance cycle was easy. “We have all these Israeli soliders putting their lives on the line defending the Jewish state, we just want to help save lives. It says in the Torah that we’re supposed to do everything we can on our part to save Jewish lives, and an ambulance cycle is very instrumental in saving Jewish lives.”

The dedication will take place in June at the Magen David Adom headquarters in Israel.

