On January 22, 2018, Ruth Morrell (nee Slamovitz), loving wife of the late William Morrell; devoted mother of Jeffrey (Betty) Morrell and Joan L. (Daniel) Cagan; cherished sister of the late Al Sherman, Irene Bernstein, Rose Kraft and Melvin Slamovitz; adored grandmother of Benjamin (Stephanie) Morrell Gordon, Jason (Allison) Morrell Gordon, Benjamin Cagan and Stacey (Kim Richman) Cagan; devoted great-grandmother of Jonah Cagan, Elise Cagan, Will Richman, Alec Richman, Jack, Harris, Ethan and Molly Gordon. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 25, at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 2109 Burdock Road (Greengate), Baltimore, MD 21209.