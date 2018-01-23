On January 22, 2018, Leroy Marks, beloved husband of Alice Shapiro Marks; cherished father of Stephanie Marks and Steven (Simone) Marks; devoted brother of the late Hilda Eiseman, Harold Marks and Philbert Marks; dear son of the late Solomon and Rose Marks; loving “Tee-top” of Pearl and Rose. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Wednesday, January 24, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, Note: for the library. In mourning at 7427 Ricksway Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, on Wednesday and Thursday and on Friday until 4 p.m.