On January 21, 2018, H. Coleman Rosenthal, beloved husband of the late Evelyn Rosenthal (nee Greenstein); cherished father of Carol (Chaim) Kaufmann and Robert (Noriko) Rosenthal; devoted brother of Seymour (Norma) Rosenthal and Rohna Leipuner; loving grandfather of Jenna Kaufmann and Samuel Kaufmann; adored son of the late Jacob and Dorothy Rosenthal. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Wednesday, January 24, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Sierra Club, 2101 Webster St, Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612.