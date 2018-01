On January 22, 2018, Sylvia Benesch (nee Schwartz), beloved wife of the late Edward Benesch; devoted mother of the late Robert Benesch; adored mother-in-law of Gail Benesch; cherished sister of Shirley Stein and the late Beatrice Cohn; dear grandmother of Ethan Benesch. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road on Tuesday, January 23, at noon. Please omit flowers.