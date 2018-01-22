On January 19, 2018, Rabbi Zushe Blech, beloved husband of Vittie Blech (nee Yudkowsky); devoted father of Ariella (Yitzy) Greenberg, Dalya (Dovid) Addi, Benzion (Lakie) Blech and Daniel Blech; dear brother of Judy (Arnold) Slyper, Alan (Laura) Blech and Devorah (Yehuda) Berson; also survived by many loving grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held at Agudath Israel Cemetery, Rosedale on Sunday, January 21, at 1:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6205 Lincoln Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.