On January 21, 2018, Lillian Shaffer (nee Shemer), beloved wife of the late David S. Shaffer; cherished mother of Brian Shaffer and the late Steven Shaffer and Barbara Shaffer; dear sister of the late Irene Shemer; loving daughter of the late Eva and Frank Shemer. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Wednesday, January 24, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimers Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.