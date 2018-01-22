On January 20, 2018, Annette M. Cutler (nee Gonder), beloved wife of the late Stanley Cutler; loving mother of Louis Cutler and the late Michael Frere; devoted mother-in-law of Lisa Cutler; beloved daughter of the late Carrie and Gregory Gonder; loving grandmother of Alexis Cutler, Angela Frere and Michael Frere. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 23, at noon. Interment at Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Humane Society of the United States, Dept MEMIT9, 2100 L St. NW, Washington, DC 20037.