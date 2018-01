On January 21, 2018, Frayda Shalowitz, loving sister of Judith (Shimon) Levy; beloved aunt of Michal Nidam and Ariel, Noam and Yonaton Levy; dear daughter of the late Edward and Peal Shalowitz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 22, at noon. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 213 Bolton Place, Baltimore, MD 21217, through Sunday morning.