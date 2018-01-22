On January 20, 2018, Herbert David Milstein, beloved husband of the late Zelda V. Milstein (nee Mainen); loving father of Alan (Audrey) Milstein and Mindy Milstein (Sharon Ryterman); dear brother of Marvin Milstein, Pauline Milstein and the late Gertude Downs, Charles, Morris and Norton Milstein; devoted grandfather of Benjamin (Dani) Schuman, Katy (John) Clemens, Sara Milstein (Aaron Rabinowitz), Joshua Milstein (Annie Dutka) and Hannah Milstein (Mark Allen); cherished great-grandfather of Joey and Maggie Schuman, Sam and Max Clemens, Aviva, Asher and Ezra Rabinowitz, Leo Milstein and Lucy Allen; son of the late Samuel and Fannie Matilda Wolpert Milstein. He was a graduate of the Talmudical Academy. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 22, at 11 a.m. Interment at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 8506 Mountainholly Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Wednesday.