On January 18, 2018, Mildred M. DuBois (nee Mashkes), devoted wife of the late Irwin Jacques DuBois; loving mother of Ellen Carol DuBois (Arnold Schwartz), Gwen Linda DuBois (Terrence Fitzgerald) and Benjamin V. DuBois (Karen Kotloff); dear sister of the late Jerry Mashkes; adored daughter of the late Simon and Anna Mashkes; beloved grandmother of John Fitzgerald, Simon Fitzgerald (Cassandra Raphael), Anna Fitzgerald (Paul Tyng), Martin Fitzgerald, Sara DuBois and Jacob (Kelli) DuBois; beloved great-grandmother of Enzo Irwin Tyng. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 21, at 3 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland Food Bank, P.O. Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 5711 Chilham Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Sunday following interment with an evening service and Monday starting at 5 p.m. with an evening service.